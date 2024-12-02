Entersekt adds BankID to its platform to support digital identity priorities

The partnership will be supporting requirements for digital identity, e-signatures and strong customer authentication on a single platform.

Entersekt officials have stated that Including the Norwegian e-ID on our security and authentication platform gives Norwegian banks the opportunity to work with a single partner for all their authentication needs, including biometrics, app security, and passwordless login features.

The collaboration between BankID and Entersekt enables Norwegian banks to onboard customers using BankID, adhering to all Know Your Customer and Anti Money Laundering (KYC/AML) requirements. It also enables the use of BankID for verifying electronic signatures.

To find out more about Entersekt, check out the online company profile in The Paypers Company Database.