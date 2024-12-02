Ensygnia and Ingenico Payment Services enter strategic alliance

Merchants can now work with Ingenico Payment Services in addition to the other 50 plus payment gateways supported by Onescan.

Onescan is a PCI compliant, payments and loyalty platform for mobile devices that includes industry leading Identity (ID) and authentication processes. In the payments world, it allows consumers to typically go from browsing to buying in less than ten seconds.

Ingenico Group is a global provider of solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world’s largest payment acceptance network, the company delivers payment solutions with a local, national and international scope.