EnStream upgrades identity verification and device authentication services

EnStream is a joint venture of Canada-based mobile telecom companies – Bell Mobility, Rogers Communications and TELUS Communications – that provides identity verification and authentication services for third party applications.

Intended for banks, credit bureaus, insurance companies, government, utilities and many others, the company’s services can help provide verification of mobile subscriber identity and related account and service information, with end-user consent. The new services include better analytics for name and address matching, mobile device authentication and mobile location services covering over 90% of the Canadian market, without requiring any pre-loaded software on mobile devices.

Enstream suite of products can be used as an independent data source for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance, as well as device and contact number verification. They also facilitate instant credit card issuance and account opening in the ecommerce and online payment sectors.