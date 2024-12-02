Enfuce chooses Konsentus Verify for secure Open Banking





Enfuce provides a flexible, scalable, Open Banking service that is both safe and compliant. Their embedded payment experience delivers the features and products that their customers want within a safe and secure environment.

Konsentus Verify is an infrastructure platform enabling financial institutions to transact safely and securely within the Open Banking and Open Finance ecosystems.

Verify checks a third party’s identity and regulatory status each time it attempts to access a financial institution’s Open Banking API. The information is sourced in real-time directly from the hundreds of databases and registers across the EEA and UK and passed back to the financial institution in real-time, through a single API, so informed risk management decisions can be made.