Encompass teams up with FactSet to enable global coverage for KYC

FactSet’s Data Management Solutions (DMS) integrate with Encompass Confirm to help meeting the challenges set forth by the KYC and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations. Clients can now leverage FactSet’s corporate and fund hierarchies, discover beneficial ownership, identify related people, and monitor global sanctions.

In addition to the global coverage for KYC and beneficial ownership checks, the technology unifies data with visual analytics allowing KYC and AML checks to show relationships and hierarchies between entities, securities, people and funds.

Encompass is a visual analytics platform with a portfolio of information providers, including both domestic and international sources.

FactSet is a financial research company that offers risk analytics tools and real time data feeds for institutional investors.