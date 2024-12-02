Encap Security supports online authentication by joining the FIDO Alliance

Encap will support the organisation’s mission to change the nature of online authentication by reducing reliance on passwords and addressing the lack of interoperability among strong authentication devices.

Encap Security deploys multi-factor authentication and digital signing for the banking and enterprise sectors. Encap turns a personal device into a security credential removing the need for cumbersome, SMS codes and hardware such as tokens and SIM-cards.

The FIDO Alliance, fidoalliance.org, was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords.

In June 2014, Vasco Data Security, a global provider of authentication, digital signatures, and identity management, has joined the Fast Identity Online (FIDO) Alliance.