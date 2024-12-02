Encap Security integrates Apple Touch ID for fingerprint technology

Through support for Apple’s public Touch ID API, any financial services application using Encap’s technology will be able to leverage Apple’s fingerprint sensor for login and transaction authentication within a multifactor approach that may also include PIN entry, device location and user behavior.

Encap Security deploys multi-factor authentication and digital signing for the banking and enterprise sectors. Encap turns a personal device into a security credential removing the need for cumbersome, SMS codes and hardware such as tokens and SIM-cards.