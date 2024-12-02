Encap integrates Samsung fingerprint biometrics for financial services apps

The update includes a range of new features that allow financial institutions to harness smart device capabilities to deliver personalized and contextual access to digital services across any channel.

The platform can now scale to support any smart device and extend to incorporate any new authentication capability made possible by device manufacturers now or in the future. This includes the latest biometrics such as Samsung’s fingerprint scanner as well as legacy technologies such as SMS one-time-passwords for feature phones.

The new features in the release include:

• Device agnostic – supports authentication for any device including feature phones

• Extensibility – ability to add existing and new device-based authentication technologies

• Context data – the provision of device and user intelligence to determine the optimal authentication method, flag risks, and alter security level in proportion

• Geolocation

• Offline device mode – allows the smart device to be used as an authentication factor even when no data connection is available

• App Defender - defends against malware, even on jailbroken or compromised devices, through deep, multi-layered, malware and tampering protection

Encap Security provides authentication for financial institutions. Its patented solution is used by major banking institutions such as Santander, EnterCard and Sparebanken Vest.