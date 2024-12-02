ENACOMM's omnichannel offerings to integrate REDi's fraud control solutions

ENACOMM is a fintech enablement company that assists financial services companies via an open API digital gateway. Combining forces, ENACOMM will provide communication channels for REDi's alerts to all its customers’ users, and ENACOMM will integrate REDi’s fraud prevention technologies into ENACOMM’s ViA and Fraud Control Module offerings.

ViA (Virtual Interactive Analyst) is ENACOMM’s analytics tool that features real-time activity tracking, reporting, monitoring, and alerting. The ENACOMM Fraud Control Module allows users to detect, track and respond to fraud across any channel for which ENACOMM’s ViA data collection system is deployed.

REDiVerfiy includes real-time, in-flight risk scoring & analytics, geolocation services, compromised card management, two-way transaction verification via text, email, and outbound call. REDiNotify allows financial institutions to deliver email, voice, text, and mobile app notifications that can be fully integrated across multiple systems, including core, loan, teller, card and CRM platforms, among others. RediCardControl lets bank customers and credit union members control where, when, and how their card transactions are approved.