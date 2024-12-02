Enacomm unveils fraud control module

The Fraud Control Module builds upon Enacomm’s Virtual Interactive Analyst (ViA) offering, which is an analytics tool for call centers featuring IVR, web, mobile, SMS, CTI and quality reporting, monitoring, and alerting.

Drawing from data collected by ViA, the add-in module allows users to set up fraud rules related to PIN changes, number of accounts and or cards per individual, authentication failures, card-to-card transfers, and many other caller behaviors within the IVR system.

Fraud Control Module is customer-driven, giving organizations the flexibility to create fraud rules and choose associated action sets to immediately counteract suspicious activity. Automatic notification of user-designated entities can be configured to take place when a caller trips a specific fraud rule, such as more than 5 account entry errors within an hour.

Adopters of ViA Fraud Control Module can also set default behavior for how the IVR handles a suspected or confirmed fraudster the next time he calls into the system.

Enacomm is a provider customer self-service applications to a variety of industries including Prepaid/Cash Card, Financial, Health Care and Utilities, utilizing web, mobile, SMS texts, email, voice and other communication channels.