Enacomm and VoiceVault team up for voice biometrics technology

Together they will deliver a form of authentication that protects customers. VoiceVault’s voice biometric engine will be integrated into Enacomm Voice Authentication (EVA), an application that enables authentication of customers. VoiceVault maps, stores and matches a customer’s voice, which becomes the key for his or her account access.

Enacomm is a provider of customer self-service and assisted-service solutions. Enacomm solutions are delivered as hosted services or on-demand through the cloud. The company’s customer base is made up of companies concentrated in the financial/credit union, prepaid/cash card, health care and utilities industries.

VoiceVault is a provider of voice biometrics with expertise in delivering identity verification solutions to the financial services market.