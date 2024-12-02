EMVCo to advance 3DS specifications for payment security

3DS was initially invented by Visa to enable computer-based shopping through standard web browsers, supporting authentication between the cardholder and the issuer. EMVCo (which is collectively owned by American Express, Discover, JCB, MasterCard, UnionPay and Visa) will now be responsible for further developing the EMV 3DS 2.0 specification and associated certification programme.

The enhanced specification will support additional data available during the transaction that will enable risk-based decisioning. It will also reduce the reliance on the cardholder to authenticate themselves via a password prompt, integrating with a merchant’s offering and brand. The specification will also be enriched to support non-payment user identification and verification, as well as country-specific and regulatory requirements regarding cardholder authentication in the card-not-present environment.

EMVCo is the global technical body that facilitates the worldwide interoperability and acceptance of secure payment transactions by managing and evolving the EMV Specifications and related testing processes.