EMVCo to address vulnerabilities within the remote payments environment

Remote commerce refers to the purchase of goods and services by consumers via applications and browsers on mobile phones, tablets, desktop computers and Internet-connected devices. With SRC EMVCo aims to define a consistent approach to enable the secure transmission and interaction of payment card data among participants.

The goals of EMVCo’s SRC work are to:

• extend the approach to security utilised at the physical point-of-sale to the remote payments environment.

• provide integration options for other EMV Specifications, including EMV 3-D Secure and EMV Payment Tokenisation.

• reduce the requirement for cardholder data entry by enabling the consistent identification of the consumer, potentially lowering shopping cart abandonment.

The technical framework will be followed by the publication of a detailed specification that defines the protocol and core functions.