EMVCo supports security evaluation for IoT products

EMVCo, in collaboration with globally recognised independent laboratories, has worked since 2005 to evaluate the security of various EMV hardware form factors and acts as a security certification entity. This function is now extended to IoT products and solutions.

Device hardware evaluations are playing an increasingly important role in IoT assessments across various IoT payment use cases, security frameworks, and emerging compliance models. In addition to hardware product certification, EMVCo also delivers software security assessments of various interfaces and payment security functional requirements of IoT products.