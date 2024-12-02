EMVCo reveals guidelines to help the travel sector fight against transaction fraud





The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and travel technology company Amadeus have worked with EMVCo to detail how the travel industry can share travel data to facilitate risk-decisioning. Both contributors are part of EMVCo’s Associate Programme, engaging with the technical body across a number of payment topics. Input was also received from Expedia on these new guidelines.

Dubbed The EMV 3DS Travel Industry Message Extension, the guidelines describe how travel industry merchants can provide additional travel-related data to issuers for use in risk-decisioning, for example, information about the ticket, itinerary, and travellers. Its aim is to help the airlines and travel agents to reduce transaction fraud using current systems, minimising additional friction during the purchase experience.