EMVCo releases updates on 3-D Secure Specification

This version of the specification will be supported by an EMVCo testing programme to approve compliant solutions, to launch in 2018.

EMVCo is using this specification to develop functional testing for EMV 3DS solutions to evaluate their compliance to version 2.1.0. It has published an approval administrative process, which specifies how to submit a product for compliance testing and request for its approval. This is supported by an EMVCo bulletin, which outlines the fee structure for EMV 3DS approval requests.

EMVCo will continue to manage and boost EMV 3DS in line with industry requirements. Interested parties can be part of this evolution through the EMVCo Associates Programme, EMVCo’s participation framework that enables contributions to its specifications.