EMVCo publishes EMV 3-D Secure UI/UX guidelines

The guidelines are publicly available on the EMVCo website in an easy-to-use interactive format. In ecommerce purchases where EMV 3DS solutions are used, EMV 3DS user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) design refers to the look and feel of the screen that consumers interact with on their device during authentication with their card issuer. This includes how visual components (e.g., logo, colour, iconography etc.) are displayed in various device layouts, and how information is presented and communicated to guide them through the steps for verifying that they are the legitimate cardholder.

The new guidelines are designed specifically to help card issuers, merchants and EMV 3DS solution providers achieve this objective and deploy user interfaces for EMV 3DS authentication that support a secure ecommerce checkout experience. The EMV 3DS UI/UX Guidelines are supplemental to the EMV 3-D Secure User Interface Templates, Requirements, and Guidelines chapter in the EMV 3DS Protocol and Core Functions Specification.