EMVCo publishes EMV 3-D Secure 2.3 to support improved ecommerce authentication

EMV 3DS 2.3 introduces enhancements to increase flexibility for optimising EMV 3DS implementation across multiple channels and devices, help issuers identify fraudulent transactions more quickly and accurately, and streamline the authentication process for consumers to improve the overall payment experience.

âKey updates include a new Split-SDK model with multiple variants to make it easier to implement EMV 3DS across both traditional and non-traditional ecommerce payment channels and devices, such as smart speakers and other IoT devices, along with additional authentication approaches to enhance security and fraud prevention

Other additions to the platform include streamlined consumer authentication, support for device binding, automated out-of-band (OOB) transitions, additional recurring transaction data, and EMV Payment Token data.