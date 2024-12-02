EMVCo provides guidance for merchants and issuers on using FIDO Authentication with EMV 3DS

EMV 3DS is a payment messaging protocol that enables consumers to authenticate themselves with their card issuer when making ecommerce purchases. Therefore, the ‘Use of FIDO Data in 3DS Messages’ white paper focuses specifically on EMV payment use cases to demonstrate how FIDO Authentication Data can be leveraged to attest that merchant-initiated strong consumer authentication has taken place prior to an EMV 3DS transaction. This can reduce the need for issuers to authenticate cardholders for every transaction when shopping online and streamline processes for merchants, card issuers, acquirers and processors.

Furthermore, the ‘Use of FIDO Data in 3DS Messages’ white paper focuses on the newly defined FIDO attestation data set. Using this defined data set, merchants can deliver a structured set of data elements and present the card issuer with a consistent set of values for the same user or device (along with other data they would receive as part of an EMV 3DS transaction), reducing the need for repeated consumer authentication.

The white paper is an output of an ongoing collaboration between EMVCo and FIDO Alliance, focused on evaluating how FIDO Authentication standards can support EMV payment use cases to help reduce fraud globally, while maintaining and optimising the consumer experience. This includes efforts to define how EMV 3DS messages may be used to pass FIDO authenticator attestation data.



