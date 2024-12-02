EMVCo, FIDO Alliance and W3C partner on web payments

The announcement follows the renewal of the charter for the Web Payment Security Interest Group (WPSIG) for an additional two years. Formed in 2019, the charter renewal is set to enable organisations to keep on collaborating towards bettering web payments so as to support simplified ecommerce checkout experiences.





Web payments and what the collaboration entails

As per the information detailed in the press release, the renewal follows the publication of an updated document version of the ‘How EMVCo, FIDO and W3C Technologies Relate’ to address the evolving needs within the payments industry. This showcased updates to EMVCo’s EMV 3-D Secure (EMV 3DS), EMV Payment Tokenisation and EMV Secure Remote Commerce (EMV SRC) technologies, FIDO’s Client-to-Authenticator Protocol (CTAP), and W3C’s Web Authentication, Secure Payment Confirmation (SPC) and Payment Request API initiatives.

The document showcases how said technologies can be leveraged together to enable increasingly secure card-based payment when at an ecommerce guest checkout on the web. Furthermore, it addresses the ways in which these technical specifications can support merchant efforts towards protecting user privacy, fighting fraud, and meeting regulatory requirements, while simultaneously helping to reduce costs and simplify the online payment process.











Moving forward, an ongoing focus of the group is to promote consumer privacy while helping ensure convenient and ‘seamless’ ecommerce checkout experiences. The priority is to identify new functionality, use cases, and user experiences for EMVCo, FIDO and W3C technologies, together with updates to SPC to promote hassle-free strong customer authentication, understand how passkeys can combine with other technologies, and explore how EMV SRC can work with other technologies towards simplifying online checkout.

What is more, the group is set to continue engaging with and receiving feedback from a wide array of industry stakeholders, together with merchants, to gain a better understanding of the requirements for secure web-based payments. Based on the information detailed in the announcement, as part of this engagement, the WPSIG presented at the Merchant Advisory Group (MAG) Mid-Year Conference and the US Payments Forum 2023 Payments Summit to explore the value brought forth by the group to online commerce.

Commenting on this, Arman Aygen, Director of Technology at EMVCo advised that the company’s continued collaboration with the FIDO Alliance and W3C showcases the important role that the collaborative forum plays in bringing technologies together to improve transactions for consumers, to decrease fraud for issuers, and to increase approvals for merchants. As per their statement, this is a reflection of EMVCo’s commitment to engage across the industry and improve the EMV specifications.