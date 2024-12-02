EMVCo certifies Trustonic to secure mobile payments apps

EMVCo is the global technical body that facilitates the worldwide interoperability and acceptance of secure payment transactions. As such, this evaluation process confirms that the Trustonic TEE meets the requirements of software-based mobile payment (SBMP) and acceptance solutions.

The Trustonic Application Protection (TAP) development toolkit enables developers to build and deploy a range of secure financial applications including mobile payment, banking, and acceptance use cases like mobile point of sale (mPOS), ‘tap on phone’ and software-based PIN entry on COTS (SPoC).

Trustonic’s TEE protects mobile applications by securing sensitive code, data and processes. The environment continuously upgrades over the course of an app’s lifecycle. The platform includes Trustonic’s Trusted User Interface (TUI), which isolates and protects sensitive input and display user interactions from the device operating system – like PIN entry – in app user interfaces.