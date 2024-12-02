EMV website launches, enables education on chip card migration

GoChipCard.com addresses the basics of how to identify and use a chip-enabled terminal, how to slide EMV cards into the readers and, most importantly, not to remove the card until prompted to do so.

The urgency of this education effort stems from the card networks nearing deadline for EMV-chip card adoption. The party not able to handle EMV transactions by October 2015 becomes liable for any fraudulent transactions in the card-present environment.

Other countries that have gone through an EMV migration have generally had government-backed public education campaigns. Without a government-backed or mandated EMV initiative, US companies have been left to their own resources to provide a clear and consistent message.

GoChipCard.com focuses on consumer education, and also includes tools for merchants and issuers, such as a frequently asked questions list, an infographic and links to other EMV education tools.

EMV education efforts are increasingly important, as industry research indicates that many merchants remain unaware of the ongoing EMV migration. Studies also show that the lack of a cohesive EMV education program could stall the migration process.