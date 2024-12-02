



In a bid to support financial services providers (FSPs) automate and manage regulatory compliance, EMTECH introduced a new product, Beyond Compliance, which focuses on helping users mitigate regulatory issues before they result in fines, loss of a licence, bankruptcy, or closures. In addition, the product delivers customers regulatory checklists and workflows to allow and guide them through compliance processes. Beyond Compliance enables users to standardise and automate compliance procedures by selecting their regulator or jurisdiction and offering details about their activity.











Why did EMTECH launch Beyond Compliance?





Furthermore, the Beyond Compliance product is set to offer a user-centric experience, with it being a customisable solution which aims to be effective in ensuring compliance with regulatory directives. Additionally, EMTECH’s service intends to support fintech companies in managing their compliance needs in one or more markets, whilst monitoring their status and providing regulatory visibility that fits the obligations of Central Bankers and regulators.



EMTECH's current news follows the company providing a 12-week CBDC Hackathon as a pilot for the Bank of Ghana. Back in December 2023, the firm's partnership with the bank came after the deployment of its Digital Regulatory Sandbox and aimed to validate market needs, test technical capabilities, educate stakeholders, and ensure private sector alignment, before introducing a final version of a solution.

Moreover, EMTECH developed the compliance solution to optimise business efficiency and minimise labour costs while reducing fragmentation and manual processes. The decision to launch can be attributed to the increased need for FSPs to comply with regulatory requirements and to amend their risk management programs to safeguard their revenue.