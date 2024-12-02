Employee data is not as encrypted as customer data

According to encryption product vendor Sophos, while enterprises now take customer data protection seriously, in many cases theyre ignoring their workers needs for security. Sophos says that it found almost half (47%) of the companies it surveyed had owned-up to not always encrypting employee healthcare information when it stored that data.

And close to that number (43%) failed to always encrypt workers Human Resources employee files. Many (31%) came clean on not always encrypting bank details, the security vendor said in a press release about its report.

In 2014, 700 million records were compromised, according to Verizons 2015 Data Breach Investigations Report.

Notably, data in the famous hack of the Office of Personnel Management that leaked 4 million federal employee records in 2015 was not encrypted, according to multiple reports. Encryption had reportedly been recommended after an earlier attack, but it was never put into place.