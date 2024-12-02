Emotion detection and recognition market to register boost by 2020

According to a report from Research and Markets, several factors such as rising demand for mapping, especially by the marketing and advertising sector, increasing concerns for security, and growing need for application support during emergency situations have bolstered the growth of emotion detection and recognition systems. Verticals such as banking, defense, commercial security, and many more have contributed toward the growth of the biometrics market.

Currently, due to the increasing rate of cybercrimes and illegal trespassing, the biometric authentication and deception detection systems have gained pace in terms of growth. These developments have cumulatively created an environment for emotion sensing technologies to be embedded within the computing systems for enhanced computing experience, and thereby resulting in better decision making.

Technology implementation continues in the area of marketing and advertising campaigns, capturing emotions from customers and providing in-depth analysis. The emotion detection and recognition systems incorporate touch and touchless-based technologies that capture human emotional quotient through unique solution suites, tailored to meet the end users environment. The suites comprise a combination of various software tools, such as facial expression recognition, speech & voice recognition, and biosensing software tools and apps for real-time emotion sensing. Natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning accounts for the major areas in the field of emotion detection technology.

Among the regions, North America is expected to have the largest market share and would dominate the market from 2015 to 2020. Correspondingly, during the same period, APAC is expected to showcase a significant growth potential in the emotion detection and recognition market. This is backed by the existence of large population, increasing customer awareness, developing technology hubs, and emerging countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Moreover, the region has some of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and business organization are continuously evolving and adopting new methods to promote congenial business environments.