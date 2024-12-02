Emirates SkyCargo, Accuity work together for new standards in global trade compliance





Other reasons for this collaboration is that they want to facilitate efficiency and improve the speed of service to its customers. As such, Emirates Sky Cargo has implemented an Accuity solution dubbed Firco Trade Compliance, which aims to efficiently screen shipment documentation (such as airway bills) against sanctions, dual-use goods, and regulatory watch lists, within a single interface. Firco Trade Compliance was originally developed to enable banks to detect sanctions risks in trade finance transactions.

With the new solution, Emirates SkyCargo's current process is enhanced, enabling the business to automate approximately 6 million compliance checks each month. This will help efficiency and will allow Emirates to uphold the high compliance standards that sit at the heart of its ethos.