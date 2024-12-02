Emirates NBD invests USD 136 mln in a digital strategy

With the ‘by the customer, for the customer’ initiative using digitisation and social input as key enablers, the new digital bank will offer customers the self-service money management with useful tools and applications.

The bank’s investment will focus on five key areas, namely: end-to-end process transformation, responsive customer interface, omnichannel experience, fortification of cybersecurity and anti-fraud capabilities and enhancement data management and analytics, all underpinned to the UAE’s ‘smart city’ initiatives.

Further, the bank has introduced a series of digital banking services, where customers can perform over 100 transactions including request for new products and service via Emirates NBD’s online and mobile banking channels.

The bank also revealed plans to launch the UAE’s first digital bank targeted at millennials.