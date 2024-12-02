Emirates NBD introduces digital ID verification

Emirates NBD is a banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey) region. Called the TruID solution, the bank uses NFC technology to read information from embedded chips in the documents and extract data to autofill a digital account application. The customer is then prompted to take a selfie within the app to complete the process.

Emirates NBD’s TruID digital identity verification solution was developed as part of the bank’s collaboration with two fintechs – VisionLabs and Smart Engines. Apple users can have their biometric passports read using the NFC technology, while Android users can avail electronic reading of both Emirates ID and their biometric passports.