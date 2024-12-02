Emirates NBD bank prevents check-related fraud with blockchain

The project is mainly geared towards transactions handled with checks. It enables a unique QR code to be laid out on every single leaf of newly issued checkbooks. This code shall then register each of the cheques on the blockchain platform of the bank. Essentially, this would allow the bank’s staff to validate the authenticity of the cheque as well as to have complete access to its source at any given moment.

In the very first month, the bank said that it has managed to register almost one million leaves with this technology. However, it’s also exploring the possibilities of opening up Cheque Chain’s technology in order to collaborate with a range of other UAE institutions in the financial sector.