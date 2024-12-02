Emerchantpay teams with 4Stop to boost fraud defence agility

4Stop’s orchestration hub enables emerchantpay to manage their registration security measures, overall risk mitigation needs and regulatory requirements for their merchants. emerchantpay activated 4Stop’s KYC onboarding suite, enhanced with real-time document identity verifications and dynamic anti-fraud technology encompassing dynamic decision-making frameworks, customised workflows, cascading rules logic along with real-time analysis, and intelligent monitoring.

With a single API integration back in January 2019 to 4Stop’s KYB/KYC data and anti-fraud orchestration hub, emerchantpay enhanced infrastructure and offered even greater security to their merchants. During this strategic partnership, emerchantpay has verified thousands of customers, achieving more than a 67% authorisation approval rate. On top of that, implementing 4Stop’s solution enabled emerchantpay to minimise their development hours, manual resources and strenuous costs.