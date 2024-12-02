eMerchantPay introduces tokenisation service for card data collection

The service makes enables merchants to capture card information on their own payment forms, without the actual card data passing through their servers or web site.

When a customer purchases something on your web site and uses a credit card to checkout, the OTT service encrypts the card data into a one-off token and sends it securely to our payment gateway. Our gateway decrypts the token and then sends the card data to the acquiring bank for processing.

The OTT service is currently for tokenising credit/debit card payments only, and is not applicable for tokenising other payment types such as Alternative Payment Methods (APMs).

Also, eMerchantPay’s fraud prevention services and payment processing solutions enable merchants to increase their conversion rates, expand their customer reach and prevent fraud.

eMerchantPay is a payment service provider that provides international online, mobile and POS payment processing services to merchants.