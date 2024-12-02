EMC opens anti-fraud center in Brazil

The center is expected to begin operations in March 2014 and will support the companys existing websites in the US and Israel.

According to EMC, around 450,000 cyber-attacks were recorded in 2013 that resulted in fraud losses of USD 5.9 billion worldwide, with Colombia and Brazil being on the list of top ten countries targeted with phishing attacks. EMC data also suggests that Colombia suffered 43% of all attacks in Latin America, with total losses estimated to reach USD 95 million. Threats in Brazil represent 39% of all occurrences in the region, with losses of USD 86 million.

