Emailage gets USD 10 million funding to accelerate global expansion

Mucker Capital and Tallwave Capital. The fraud prevention company will use the funding to expand existing partnerships, further advance its email address-based predictive scoring system, and accelerate growth in North America, EMEA, LATAM and other key markets.

Its Software-as-a-Service solution combines email transaction history, machine learning algorithms and positive and negative data to generate a predictive risk score. Use cases include online transactions, new accounts/sign up process, customer account maintenance, and marketplace listings.

Emailage, founded in 2012 and with offices in Phoenix, London and Sao Paulo, uses machine-learning technology to build a multi-dimensional profile associated with a customer’s email address and renders a predictive risk score.