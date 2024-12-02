Elucidate launches open database for scoring the financial crime risk vulnerability





The EFRM evaluates more than 17,000 financial institutions, with data sourced from the Elucidate FinCrime Index (EFI), the company's regulated financial crime risk benchmark.

EFRM users can view any financial institution’s financial crime results, see how they rank by quartile and compare institutions. Subsequent iterations of the EFRM will also include detailed scores. With these results, banking and finance professionals can analyse how their institutions compare on Governance, Risk and Compliance across their region or the whole industry.