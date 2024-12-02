Eldon Insurance integrates Featurespace solution for fraud prevention

Featurespace’s machine learning platform, ARIC will be integrated into Eldon Insurance Services’ system. In order to reduce fraud at the point of sale, the solution will detect and block real-time online fraud at the point of applying for an insurance policy, as well as spotting quote manipulation and identifying ghost brokers.

The agreement will enable Eldon Insurance Services’ customers to prevent online fraud at the early stages of insurance application and quote manipulation, correctly underwriting policies to protect insurance partners.

Featurespace is a provider of adaptive behavioural analytics technology and services with specialities in fraud prediction and prevention.