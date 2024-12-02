Elbits Cyberbit to cater for commercial market security

The company took shape after Elbits USD 150 million acquisition of the cyber and intelligence unit of Israel’s Nice Systems in 2015, blending Nice’s technology designed for law enforcement and intelligence agencies with Elbit’s military-focused capabilities, according to Reuters.

Cyberbit entered the commercial market by developing detection and response systems to protect “endpoints” such as laptops and mobile devices, where it competes with Carbon Black and FireEye of the United States.

The unit operates as two companies - one focused on government security and intelligence and subject to Israeli export restrictions, the other catering for the commercial market, mainly financial companies and utilities.