Elavon, Sysnet provide security service to address payments security breaches

Secured Pro includes a range of scan checks that go beyond the basic requirements of PCI compliance to further upgrade the security of the business’ payment processing environment.

Elavon’s customers will receive ongoing communications to keep up-to-date and they can call the Secured Pro Helpdesk at any time for further support. They will also receive support from Elavon’s Breach Protection Programme, which offers protection to customers who completed the PCI compliance requirements applicable to their business. Elavon will also get analysis to assist with managing their customers’ compliance and information security requirements.

Elavon, a subsidiary of US Bancorp, is a processor of credit card transactions, which has extended payment solutions for all payment types and processing environments.

Specialised in data security and PCI DSS compliance validation solutions, Sysnet offers a range of services to a variety of businesses including acquirers, ISOs, international banks, payment service providers and merchants.