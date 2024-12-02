



Elavon offers payment processing solutions and services to customers across the US, Europe, and Canada. Elavon’s payment solutions are crafted to address the challenges faced by businesses of all sizes, from small enterprises to the largest global corporations.

Through this agreement, Elavon’s 400+ merchants can utilise Jscrambler’s Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform to defend against rising web skimming attacks, particularly Magecart attacks, which increased by 103% in early 2024. This surge highlights the urgent need for ecommerce and payment sectors to secure client-side environments, in line with PCI DSS requirements for script management and tamper detection. The partnership combines Elavon’s payment processing expertise with Jscrambler’s technology to increase payment security and compliance effectively.

Key benefits of the Jscrambler’s PCI DSS solution

The solution includes the following features:

Script management: automatically discovers and authorises payment page scripts, minimising manual approvals by categorising vendor behaviours;

Skimming prevention: prevents unauthorised data access in real-time, safeguarding against web skimming and formjacking;

Tamper detection: monitors HTTP headers and page content, sending alerts about unauthorised changes via email, SIEM, or Slack;

Hybrid architecture: supports both agentless and agent-based deployment for enhanced flexibility, facilitating swift compliance for complex or newly acquired payment pages;

PCI DSS expertise: grants direct access to former members of the PCI Security Standards Council, along with a robust team of PCI DSS specialists;•QSA alliance programme offers access to enablement sessions, assessor forums, and inventory reports to simplify the audit process.

With Jscrambler, businesses can implement a cohesive and future-ready client-side security policy while ensuring compliance with emerging security standards. Jscrambler caters to a wide array of clients, including online retailers, airlines, media organisations, and financial service providers, all of whom rely on secure online interactions with their customers.