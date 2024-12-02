eKYC company, Zoloz certified as ISO compliant for its biometric technology

Thus, the company has been certified as Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) Level 1 and Level 2 compliant in accordance with the ISO 30107-3 standards for its biometric technology. Furthermore, its technology has also been certified in accordance to Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI-DSS) and ISO 27001 Information Security Management standards, according to the official press release.

The test was conducted by iBeta, an independent third-party quality assurance provider. The ISO 30107-3 is the most stringent international standard for biometric technologies, defining the basic principles for biometric security.

Zoloz’s e-KYC system employs advanced multi-modal biometrics technologies and requires only a smartphone and an ID, offering users a way to complete the entire verification process via ID and facial scans. So far, Zoloz’s solution has been adopted by many banks and financial institutions, including e-wallets such as TnGD in Malaysia, GCash in the Philippines, Dana in Indonesia, and TrueMoney in Thailand.