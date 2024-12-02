Ekata expands its account opening solutions





Powered by a proprietary data set and machine learning, Ekata's account opening solutions assess the risk of new accounts in real-time, enabling businesses to create onboarding experiences for legitimate customers and to reject or add friction to high-risk customers.

Ekata’s new capabilities expands its existing account opening solution for financial services and fintech companies.

According to Ekata’s research, almost one quarter of shoppers abandon their shopping cart because they’re asked to create an account. By only requiring phone or email and an IP address to make a risk assessment, companies can use Ekata’s new solution to maintain low-friction sign-up flows that don’t require customers to enter their name or physical address.