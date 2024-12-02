Eftpos partners with Bell ID for tokenisation solution

According to Eftpos, the new offering would enable Eftpos payments to be made securely across various digital platforms and applications, such as mobile, with tokenisation providing additional security by the option of replacing card numbers with unique reference numbers to assist in protecting such critical information.

In September 2015, Bell ID announced its host card emulation (HCE) mobile solution has received certification from three global payments schemes.

Earlier in 2015, Bell ID was chosen by ANZ Bank to enable contactless mobile payments on the smartphones of more than 120,000 New Zealand customers.