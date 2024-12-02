Eftpos granted government accreditation as private ID exchange operator

By becoming an accredited operator, Eftpos connectID facilitates online transactions requiring a digital identity from Australians. It has been designed to work within the federal government's TDIF and the banking industry's TrustID framework.

Eftpos sent connectID live in June 2021 as a fully owned subsidiary of the organisation and as a standalone fintech company. It's been set up to act as ‘broker’ between identity service providers and merchants or government agencies that require identity verification, such as proof of age, address details, or bank account information.

Eftpos applied for accreditation in May 2021. The federal government's myGovID was the first to be granted a TDIF accreditation, followed by Australia Post's Digital ID. Last month, OCR Labs became the first accredited non-government operator to provide digital identity services to the private sector.