Eftpos certifies GPayments' 3D Secure Server solution

GPayments’ ActiveServer has been certified for eftpos Secure and its security kit bag now includes two factor authentication (3DS), tokenisation, automated disputes and chargebacks, a digital identity solution, connectID, and a new AI fraud detection engine.

Eftpos officials stated that company’s online security capability is crucial to the evolution of Australia’s post-COVID-19 digital payments ecosystem, in order to drive competition and bring features designed to keep Australians safe in the digital economy. In some retail sectors, online shopping is becoming the new norm, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This makes fraud prevention and detection more important for Australian consumers and merchants transacting in the digital economy, they added.