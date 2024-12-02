eftpos applies to become a non-government digital ID exchange operator





The electronic payments provider revealed plans to accredit connectID under the trusted digital identity framework (TDIF). The TDIF is a series of policies and standards that underpin the government’s national federated identity model, including the accreditation of government agencies and private sector organisations.

eftpos has been piloting connectID with both Australia Post's Digital iD and the Queensland government credential since mid-2020 following an earlier proof-of-concept with 20 businesses.

Only the government’s exchange, operated by Services Australia, is currently accredited under TDIF, while the Australian Taxation Office and Australia Post are the only accredited identity providers.