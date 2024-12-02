eftpos adds new anti-fraud capability





eftpos’ new online counter-fraud capability comes as part of a partnership with Featurespace.

eftpos’ new sovereign online capability, which includes dedicated Australian counter-fraud measures, follows the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision in October 2021 that Australian banks are expected to offer and promote Least Cost Routing (LCR) in online by the end of 2022.

eftpos’ security kit bag now included the new security engine, two factor authentication (3DS), tokenisation, enhanced Disputes and Chargebacks capability and a digital identity solution, connectID.