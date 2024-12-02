



As part of the collaboration, eFlow selected DisputeHelp as a technical provider to manage its merchants’ dispute and fraud prevention needs more efficiently. DisputeHelp equips acquirers and other merchant service providers (MSPs) with dispute management solutions for their portfolio. The company focuses on assisting its clients by adding value to their existing merchant services while also delivering oversight of these processes by integrating optimal tools into a single card-agnostic endpoint. This allows merchants to decrease the resources spent on such procedures and focus on their core business.











eFlow’s expanded offering

The eFlow Secure product has been improved through several upgrades, with the company seeking to deliver a more advanced service that utilises automation and an intelligent rule-based engine with a unified platform and an intuitive dashboard that optimises chargeback management and reporting. eFlow is set to utilise solutions like Ethoca Alerts, Visa Rapid Dispute Resolution (RDR), and Verifi INFORM.

Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from eFlow highlighted that the partnership with DisputeHelp allows their company to leverage the latter’s platform to expand its global offerings, providing merchants with a wider range of products, services, and options. Additionally, DisputeHelp stated that eFlow’s objectives align with its customer-centric vision, as the company seeks to assist the latter’s merchants in growing their business within an ever-evolving digital ecosystem.

Besides DisputeHelp’s RESOLVE tools, which include Ethoca Alerts, Visa RDR, and Verifi INFORM, eFlow integrated the company’s DEFLECT suite. Facilitating Verifi Order Insight + Compelling Evidence 3.0, the solution is intended to provide augmented transaction and merchant details directly to cardholders and issuer agents, in turn preventing a large volume of disputes and chargebacks by mitigating transaction complexity at the source.





