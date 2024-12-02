EEMA launches the European Trust Foundation

The European Trust Foundation is open to any Europe-based (non-vendor) organisation whose aim is to promote and encourage trusted digital services across Europe. The ten founding member associations are: EEMA, ESI, IDnext, LSEC, Norstella, Open Signature Initiative, PIMN, SSEDIC2020, TDL and Vendercom.

The foundation will use its global network of expertise to independently and transparently drive technical, innovation, communications, commercial expertise and support to projects, organisations and initiatives across the digital society.

EEMA is an independent European think tank focusing on identification, authentication, privacy, risk management, cyber security, the Internet of Things and mobile applications.