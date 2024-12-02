EEMA announces new member - Bit4id

Bit4id was founded in 2004 and aims to develop homogeneous technologies for authentication, digital signature and cryptography. The company has a direct presence in Italy, Spain, Central and South America, India.

Chair of EEMA, Jon Shamah, comments: “EEMA is project partner for a number of ongoing EU-projects and we are delighted to give other H2020 project participants, such as Bit4id, a platform to facilitate closer cooperation and collaboration across Europe and progress both their project and own commercial objectives. We are delighted that Bit4id has chosen to become an EEMA member and look forward to their involvement in our programme of work throughout 2018.”

Bit4id and EEMA are both members of the ECSO (European Cyber Security Organization).