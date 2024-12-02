EE rolls out new cyber security application supported by Norton

EE Cyber Security powered by Norton, will help customers better protect their devices and digital identity in one easy-to-use service. The launch forms part of EE’s journey to become a personal customer-focussed technology brand in the UK, highlighting its commitment to introduce new products and services beyond connectivity.











Keeping identities safe

As part of the BT Group, EE customers benefit from BT’s existing team of over 3,000 security specialists helping to keep its network and customers safe from cyber-attacks, as well as the online security tools to help keep them and their family safe online. However, the threat to online security continues, with 41% of UK consumers acknowledging that they find it difficult to stay safe online, and 80% worried specifically about their identity being stolen and used.

To help keep consumers safe from evolving threats online, EE has partnered with Norton, a global player in consumer cyber safety, to launch EE Cyber Security powered by Norton.

The service is exclusively available from launch to EE pay monthly mobile customers via two packages, EE Cyber Security Duo, designed to help protect up to 2 devices and EE Cyber Security Multi to help protect up to 15 devices.

These provide customers with:

Dark Web Monitoring. Monitoring a customer’s personal information on the dark web including email addresses, bank account numbers, credit card numbers, phone numbers, driver’s licence number and notify them should it be found;

Social Media Monitoring. Monitors a customer’s account on the most popular social media sites and notifies them of suspicious activity, like changes to their account settings, unusual logins, and risky links in their posts;

Device Security. Offers real-time protection for Windows PC, Mac or Android devices against ransomware, viruses, spyware, malware, and other online threats. It also monitors and helps block unauthorised traffic, as well as helping to protect a customer’s private and financial information when they’re online;

SMS Security. Helps identify text messages with unsafe links and notifies customers so they don’t put their personal information at risk. It works seamlessly on Android and iOS devices;

Report Card. Provides a summary of all the activities that the service has done to help protect the customer, their device and the information stored on it in the last 30 days;

Norton Password Manager. Gives customers tools to generate and manage their passwords more securely and in one place.





How can customers know if their identity is at risk?

The launch of EE Cyber Security Powered by Norton comes as new research reveals that over a third (37%) of UK consumers have increased anxiety about being scammed online during the busy festive shopping period - Christmas, Boxing Day, and January sales. The study highlighted that nearly a quarter (24.5%) have purchased items from online retailers they’ve never used or heard of in the past, with almost 1 in 3 (29.4%) admitting having previously put aside their usual caution to secure a good deal over the period.

To help customers understand if their identity is on the Dark Web, which is often used as a marketplace for stolen identities, EE has also launched a free, annual online check through the EE website. The new EE annual identity check powered by Norton services gives customers an easy and fast way to find out if their email address has been exposed on the dark web.

All customers have to do is visit ee.co.uk/security/cyber-security, click ‘check my email’, log in to their My EE account, enter their email address and run a scan. Customers can check one email address per year, and once the scan's been done, they’ll not only receive the results, but also get tips and advice on how to help keep their details more secure in the future.