EDPB's view on Meta forcing users to pay for data protection

As per the information provided in a statement from the EDPB’s officials, Meta, as well as other online platforms, should not impose payments for data protection when providing ad-free subscriptions. The regulator mentioned that online platforms should offer users a real choice when employing ‘consent or pay’ models, with the current ones usually requiring them to either give away all their data or pay. This leads to individuals consenting to the processing to leverage a service, while not understanding the full implications of their choices.







Furthermore, at the moment, the data privacy regulator from Ireland, where Meta is headquartered, is deciding on the company’s model, with its ruling to be announced. Considering that all digital platforms must comply with the EU’s general data protection regulation (GDPR), the EDPB argues that Meta’s model does not follow this requirement, as consent for data use must be freely provided. Additionally, the regulator mentioned in its statement that online platforms should consider an alternative to this model that can provide users with the right to reject being tracked for advertising purposes without being required to pay.